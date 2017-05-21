Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Tres Pinos, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Sunday evening six miles from Tres Pinos, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:36 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 2.5 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 10 miles from Hollister, Calif., 13 miles from Chualar, Calif., and 54 miles from San Jose City Hall.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

