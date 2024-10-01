Magnitude 3.1 earthquake reported near Ontario International Airport

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon in Ontario, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Tuesday at 12:56 p.m. Pacific time in Ontario, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake’s epicenter was less than a mile south of Ontario International Airport.

In the past 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample. But this year, Southern California has been unusually busy with earthquakes.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 3.5 miles.

Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Some people as far away as Fontana more than 10 miles from the quake reported feeling it.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

Quakebot contributed to this post.