Earthquake: Two quakes rattle San Jose area

A shallow magnitude 4.0 earthquake was reported Tuesday evening nine miles from San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:32 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 5.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was four miles from East Foothills, five miles from Alum Rock, nine miles from Milpitas and 82 miles from Sacramento.

It was followed a few minutes later by a 2.0 quake.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

UPDATES:

8 a.m.: Updated with second quake.