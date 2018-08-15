Earthquake: 4.4 quake strikes Inland Empire region

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck the Inland Empire Tuesday afternoon.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter was 19 miles from Valle Vista, 19 miles from East Hemet, 19 miles from Temecula and 97 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.
The quake was felt across the Inland Empire as well as northern San Diego County, the USGS said.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.