Investigation of embattled L.A. school board member now includes conflict-of-interest allegations

The criminal investigation of Los Angeles school board member Ref Rodriguez has expanded to include separate conflict-of-interest allegations, sources close to the case confirmed Wednesday.

The expanded probe is one reason that attorneys on both sides agreed in court Wednesday to a further delay in the timeline of steps that could lead to a trial.

“It’s an ongoing situation,” said L.A. County Deputy Dist. Atty. Susan Ser. “There have been subsequent revelations.”

Ser said she could not discuss the case but confirmed that the the conflict-of-interest allegations had entered the picture. Another source close to the case who asked for anonymity also confirmed the development.

Rodriguez already faces three felony and 25 misdemeanor counts related to alleged campaign money laundering during his successful 2015 run for office.

Through his attorneys, Rodriguez has denied wrongdoing.

An expanded criminal investigation presents new challenges for Rodriguez and his attorneys.

The conflict-of-interest allegations, first reported in The Times, have to do with when Rodriguez was a senior executive at Partnerships to Uplift Communities, the charter school organization he co-founded. PUC Schools operates 17 schools in Los Angeles and one in Rochester, N.Y.

PUC Schools administrators allege that in 2014, Rodriguez signed or co-signed $265,000 worth of checks drawn on PUC accounts that were payable to a separate nonprofit under his control. Public records list Rodriguez as president and chief executive of this nonprofit, which was called Partners for Developing Futures.

The activities of the nonprofit during this period are difficult to discern because there are no tax filings available after 2012. In October, PUC administrators reported the potential conflicts of interest to state regulators and to the L.A. Unified School District, which authorizes the local PUC schools.

A separate allegation of possible conflict in 2014 — also reported by PUC in October — involved a private company, Better 4 You Fundraising. In March and May, PUC administrators said, Rodriguez co-signed two payments totaling $20,400 from charter school accounts to the company. In November of that year, in a filing required of candidates for office, he reported that he owned a stake in Better 4 You Fundraising.

In the existing criminal complaint, Rodriguez, 46, is accused of giving $24,250 to his own campaign while illegally representing that the donations had been made by 25 friends and family members. Thirteen of them worked for his charter school organization.

The donations were made in their names, but he allegedly used his own money to pay them back. He faces felony charges of conspiracy, perjury and procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, as well as one misdemeanor count for each donor he is accused of illegally reimbursing.

The charges grew out of an investigation by the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission.

Rodriguez supporters have characterized the alleged campaign money laundering as a minor transgression.

The next hearing date will be Feb. 7, for the purpose of scheduling a preliminary hearing in which the prosecution would present its initial evidence in court.

Outside court on Wednesday, about 40 parents staged a demonstration calling for Rodriguez to resign.

