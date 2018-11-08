Wildfire burning near Newbury Park in Ventura County prompts evacuations

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Cal State Channel Islands and the Camarillo Springs area of Ventura County after a fast-moving brush fire broke out Thursday afternoon.
The blaze, which began about 2 p.m., has burned 100 acres and also prompted the evacuation of a water treatment plant and hiking trials, officials said Thursday afternoon. A nearby trailer park also was being evacuated.
The fire broke out in Hill Canyon off Santa Rosa Road near Newbury Park, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag fire warning that went into effect Thursday morning, signaling possible fire danger across Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties through Friday night.
The strongest winds are expected overnight Thursday into Friday morning, when forecasters predict gusts between 40 and 50 mph in the valleys and coasts, and between 60 and 70 mph in the mountains.
