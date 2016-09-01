Man convicted on 47 counts of arson in series of fires across L.A.

An arsonist who terrorized Hollywood and the surrounding areas with a series of fires in 2011 and 2012 was found guilty Thursday.

Prosecutors said in court papers that Harry Burkhart torched cars, garages and homes across a significant portion of Los Angeles "to harm and terrorize as many residents" as possible. A jury found him guilty on all 47 counts.

Police attributed at least 50 fires to Burkhart. Most were set in the Hollywood area, but also on the Westside and in the San Fernando Valley. Many of the blazes began in carports and driveways and spread to apartment buildings and homes.

Officials say the fires caused at least $3 million in damage to vehicles and structures.

Deputy Dist Atty. Sean Carney told jurors that Burkhart tried to inflict "fear on the entire community" in a "quest for revenge" after his mother was arrested in the United States in connection with a criminal case in Germany.

Defense attorney Steve Schoenfield told jurors there was not enough evidence to link Burkhart to all of the crimes he was charged with.

Prosecutors were stretching to tie Burkhart to "six, possibly seven of the charged fires," Schoenfield said.

Burkhart’s sanity will be decided in the second phase of proceedings.

The fires were set during the Christmas holiday weekend and at night, putting residents on edge. Police struggled at first to catch the arsonist.

Residents turned to social media to get updates on the fires, with some peering out windows into the dark, keeping porch and garage lights on, and fixating on sirens in the distance.

Burkhart was arrested Jan. 2, 2012. At 3 a.m., a reserve sheriff's deputy spotted the minivan in West Hollywood and stopped it near the Sunset Strip. The driver appeared to match a grainy video of the suspect. Officials found fire starter sticks, police said.