13-year-old girl rescued, 39 arrested in human trafficking sting in Compton, authorities say

A human trafficking sting in Compton resulted in 39 arrests and the rescue of a 13-year-old girl, authorities said Friday.

The girl was released to the care of the Department of Children and Family Services after freeing her in the sweep conducted Wednesday by the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, along with deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Compton Station.

Two women were arrested on charges of soliciting undercover deputies for various sex acts, authorities said. Sixteen additional females were arrested on suspicion of loitering for the purposes of prostitution, authorities said.

All of the women were offered services from the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking, and eight were identified as victims of human trafficking, authorities said. Seventeen of those arrested were men who solicited undercover deputies for various sex acts, authorities said.