Challenging Dianne Feinstein from the left, Kevin de León has struggled. But is he just ahead of his time?

“I don’t know how many people know who Xavier Becerra and Alex Padilla is, but I bet an increasing number of them know who is Kevin de León is, so even though he’s not going to win, I think in a way because the Senate race gets so much more media coverage and is so much more on people’s minds, that’s setting him up for the future to be a leading Latino voice in the state,” said Melissa Michelson, a professor of political science at Menlo College in the Bay Area.