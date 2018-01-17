Kevin Spacey facing third criminal sex crime investigation by London's Met Police

Actor Kevin Spacey is apparently the subject of a third sex crime investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police.

Spacey, 58, the former artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London, was not named directly by the Metropolitan Police in a statement to The Times. But the department did say it was investigating a third allegation that a man had sexually assaulted another man in the Westminster area of London in 2005.

The man under investigation is the same person who is the subject of investigations related to a prior 2005 sex assault allegation as well as one in 2008 in the Lambeth part of London. Sources have previously identified that man as Spacey.

The Westminster allegation was reported to police in December, officials said in the statement.

Spacey is also facing criminal investigation in the United States after an 18-year-old reported to authorities in November that Spacey grabbed his genitals in a Nantucket, Mass., bar in 2016.

The two-time Oscar winner has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 15 men; the alleged incidents span his decades in films and on the stage. In October, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that in 1986 when he was 14, Spacey made sexual advances toward him in a hotel room. Since then, several men have come forward to report Spacey grabbing them.

After Rapp made his allegation, Spacey issued a statement saying he did not remember the incident, but apologizing for “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

The Old Vic theater, where Spacey served as artistic director for 11 years, said it has received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior against the actor.

As the number of alleged incidents escalated, Netflix cut Spacey from his lead role in the award-winning series “House of Cards.” Ridley Scott also edited out Spacey from his lead role in “All the Money in the World,” re-shooting parts of the film with Christopher Plummer as John Paul Getty Sr.

Amid the wave of accusations, Spacey admitted himself to a sexual treatment facility in Arizona.

