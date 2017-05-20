Unruly man on Hawaii flight had caused security breach at LAX hours earlier

A man who was arrested Friday after a disturbance on an American Airlines jet headed to Hawaii from Los Angeles had earlier breached a security door at LAX and was issued a citation, a law enforcement source said.

He later was allowed to board the Hawaii fight, where further problems occurred.

The man, who was identified by law enforcement officials as Anil Uskanil, 25, of Turkey, was subdued by passengers and flight attendants, who used a drink cart to block him from the front of the plane.

Uskanil was duct-taped to his seat until the plane landed in Honolulu and federal agents boarded the plane and arrested him, passenger Lee Lorenzen told the Associated Press.

“The flight attendants just were really heroic,” Lorenzen said. “By the time we landed and the FBI took him into custody, he was very mellow.”

There were no reports of injuries on the flight, and the plane landed safely in Hawaii.

A law enforcement source told The Times Uskanil is a Turkish national who had been drinking and acting up prior to the Hawaii flight. At one point during the L.A.-to-Honolulu trip, the source said, Uskanil moved toward the cockpit. The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the case appeared to be that of an unruly passenger.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

