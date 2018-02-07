L.A. child molester who spent 17 years in state hospital awaiting trial won't be released — at least for now

Prosecutors asked the appellate justices to throw out Bianco's decision and reset a trial date for Vasquez, noting that over the years the state's psychologists had evaluated him two dozen times. In only one instance, prosecutors wrote, did a doctor conclude that Vasquez didn't qualify as a sexually violent predator. Prosecutors argued that Bianco had "ignored the strategic benefit" to Vasquez in asking for delays — a "tactical" decision, prosecutors said, to postpone the trial as long as the doctors were still deeming him a sexually violent predator.