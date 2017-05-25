Metro board drops support for controversial 710 Freeway tunnel

After decades of study and controversy, the Metro board of directors unanimously withdrew its support Thursday for the proposed 710 Freeway tunnel, and voted to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on local street improvements and other transportation options for the San Gabriel Valley.

“This gets improvements out there now,” said Metro board Chairman John Fasana, a Duarte City Councilman. “I’ve realized the tunnel is unfundable and would be built many years from now.”

The vote took place after more than two hours of public comment in the packed Metro board room. Cheers went up from 710 tunnel opponents when the voting was finished.

Officials said that without an estimated $700-million contribution from Metro, the chances of the California Department of Transportation funding and building a multibillion-dollar underground freeway from Alhambra to Pasadena were almost nil.

The question of how to extend the 710 Freeway so that it connects to the 210 Freeway in Pasadena has been batted around for decades.

It has pitted South Pasadena, which sits between the two freeway stubs, against neighboring Alhambra, where the 710’s abrupt terminus sends freight traffic spilling onto local streets, along with other San Gabriel Valley cities.

Last week, a Metro staff report endorsed a 4.9-mile, $3.2-billion freeway tunnel as the most effective way to connect the two freeways.

In response, Fasana and L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger put forward the motion to shift hundreds of millions of dollars in 710 project funding toward local street improvements and transportation alternatives.

“Realistically, I don’t see the tunnel coming back,” Fasana said Wednesday. “That’s not to say that someone can’t come up with another idea 20 years from now. But this funding will be gone.”

Fasana, a longtime supporter of the 710 extension, said his proposal was a response to Metro’s staff report supporting the tunnel. He noted that the project has scant political support on the Metro board and a funding gap of more than $2.5 billion.

“I support the tunnel, but after all these years of delivering no improvements, we owe it to these areas to pursue a different path,” Fasana said. “It makes sense to step away from our pursuit of this and see if there are other solutions.”

San Gabriel Valley officials and advocates have complained for decades that the freeway’s abrupt ending on Valley Boulevard causes health and air problems.

The 710 is a favored route for truckers shuttling between the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and distribution centers in central Los Angeles County.

Alhambra Mayor Dave Mejia said earlier this week that the city will weigh its options, including litigation, saying: “The tunnel is the best thing for our city. We want our problems to be taken seriously.”

The other options under consideration for the 710 corridor are a light-rail line, a bus rapid-transit route, or a variety of tunnel options, including single-bore and twin-bore tunnels.

The “traffic demand management” plan backed by Fasana and Barger received a lower rating overall than the tunnel options, according to the Metro staff report. Local road upgrades would do little to address congestion on surface streets, the report said.

The 710 corridor has about $780 million in funding guaranteed through Measure R, the half-cent sales tax increase voters approved in 2008. Some of those funds have already been spent on environmental reviews and other studies.

The motion approved Thursday would allocate $105 million of the remaining funds toward synchronized traffic lights, new meters on freeway off-ramps, and capacity enhancements at three dozen intersections and local streets, as well as incentives to encourage carpooling, transit use and staggered work schedules.

