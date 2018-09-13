Bakersfield shooting rampage is 'the new normal,' sheriff says

Authorities are trying to piece together what led a gunman to kill five people in back-to-back shootings in Bakersfield on Wednesday evening before turning the gun on himself in a situation that Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said has become “the new normal” across the country.
The violence began about 5:20 p.m., when the man showed up at a trucking business with his wife and confronted another man. The husband shot the man and then turned the gun on his wife, killing her, Youngblood said.
When a third man showed up, the gunman chased him to the nearby Bear Mountain Sports shop and fatally shot him. The gunman, who has not been identified, then went to a home nearby and shot and killed two more people.
Youngblood said the gunman then carjacked a woman who had a child in her vehicle. Both victims were able to escape as the gunman drove to Edison Highway, where he was spotted by a deputy.
The man pulled into a lot and when the deputy approached, the man shot himself in the chest.
“This is the new normal if you look across the country at these types of shootings,” Youngblood told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday. The violence marks the third deadliest shooting in the nation this year behind the Parkland attack in Florida, which left 17 people dead, and the Sante Fe High School shooting in Texas, which killed 10.
Authorities are interviewing 30 witnesses and processing multiple crime scenes to piece together what led up to the violence. The deputy who confronted the man was wearing a body camera.
The victims have not been identified.
“Obviously there’s some type of situation that caused the husband to be extremely upset,” Youngblood said, adding that he’s confident of a connection between those involved. “Obviously these are not random shootings.”
Authorities said it could take days to interview all witnesses and gather evidence from the crime scenes.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) expressed shock over the shooting on Twitter.
“Judy and I are shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific loss of life in Bakersfield yesterday. Our entire community, with one heavy heart, is praying for the victims and their families,” he wrote.