Sewage spill into Marina del Rey triggers beach closure

Alene Tchekmedyian
Los Angeles County health officials have closed parts of the beach around Marina del Rey after a 1,100-gallon sewage spill.

Beachgoers were advised Sunday to avoid the water 100 yards up and down the coast next to the Ballona Creek outfall, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Officials said a sewer line blocked by grease caused the sewage to enter the storm drain that leads directly into the marina.

It was not immediately clear late Sunday how long the closure would be in effect. Visitors can still go to the dry areas of the beach.

