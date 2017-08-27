After peaceful counter-protests in San Francisco, can Berkeley avoid past brawls?

After a day that saw just one arrest and little violence after thousands of counter-protesters took to San Francisco’s streets to effectively force the cancellation of a rally scheduled by far-right groups, all eyes turned to Berkeley on Sunday morning.

The organizer of Sunday’s rally in Martin Luther King Civic Center Park has called the event off, citing safety concerns. But much like Saturday in San Francisco, counter-demonstrators are still expected to fill the streets to, as they say, send a message to white supremacists and extremist figures that they are not welcome in the Bay Area.

A number of demonstrators were expected to begin marshaling in downtown Berkeley as early as 9 a.m., activists have said. Some of the groups expected to appear, including By Any Means Necessary, have brawled with far-right demonstrators on several occasions this year.

City officials have said they denied at least three requests for permits from demonstrators on both sides of the political aisle. Amber Cummings, a supporter of President Trump who organized the now canceled “Say No To Marxism” rally, has asked supporters not to show up.

Joey Gibson, the organizer of Saturday’s “Patriot Prayer” rally in San Francisco, did the same: first canceling a rally at Crissy Field, then a subsequent news conference in the city over what he claimed were unsafe conditions and threats of violence from anti-fascists. Police have said no specific threats were made.

After thousands of protesters marched through San Francisco’s Mission District on Saturday afternoon, Gibson and about two dozen of his supporters appeared at Crissy Field and argued with some of them, but for the most part, avoided any physical conflict.

Two groups of counter-protesters also requested permits in Berkeley for Sunday, but were denied.

During past melees in Berkeley, permits haven’t mattered much. Nor has the scheduling of events. In some cases, anti-fascists and far-right groups would encounter one another in the streets surrounding Martin Luther King park and engage in brawls.

A number of known far-right figures linked to past violence have said they would appear on Sunday, and it was not clear if the cancellation would change their plans. Kyle Chapman, better known as “Based Stickman” for his use of a shield and staff during brawls with anti-fascists in Berkeley, was supposed to speak at Sunday’s event.

An Alameda County judge ordered him to stay away from the rally on Friday, during a hearing on felony weapons charges he faces here.

Augustus Invictus, described by the Anti-Defamation League as a Florida-based white supremacist, has also said on Twitter that he plans to speak at the Berkeley rally. Invictus filmed himself among a mob of torch-carrying demonstrators chanting “blood and soil,” a known Nazi refrain, in Charlottesville, Va.

Jack Posobiec, who hawked the false “Pizzagate” conspiracy that led to a shooting in Washington, D.C., and has been accused of hurling anti-Muslim slurs at former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, will also attend Sunday’s rally in Berkeley, according to Joanna Mendelson, the senior investigative researcher with the ADL’s Center On Extremism.

Streets, storefront windows and homes around Berkeley were marked with placards reading "Berkeley stands united against hate,” on Sunday morning.

City police had set up concrete barricades blocking traffic near city hall and the park where the rallies and demonstrations are to be held. By 8 a.m., a dozen uniformed officers were already standing guard.

Overnight someone hung a red-and-white banner in the park, which read "Bay Area stands against hate and white supremacy, for solidarity, justice, and dignity."

Across the street at the historic Veterans building another banner said "All you need is love."

