Police looking for suspect who followed woman, tried to sexually assault her in Beverly Hills

Police are looking for a man who tried to sexually assault a woman in a secluded area of Beverly Hills early Sunday, authorities said.
Security video caught the man following the woman on a red single-speed bicycle while she walking in the city before 4 a.m., coming from West Hollywood, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.
The man grabbed her from behind as she was walking near Wilshire Boulevard and Merv Griffin Way, pulled her into a hidden area and tried to assault her, police said.
The man fled on his bike, riding east on Wilshire and then west on Santa Monica Boulevard. He is described as Latino in his 30s, about 5 feet 6, with a black ponytail and facial hair. He was wearing a dark green shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (310) 285-2158.
