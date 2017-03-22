Big-rig crash near Hacienda Heights forces closure of freeway interchange

A big rig jackknifed early Wednesday on a transition road between the westbound 60 and the northbound 605 freeways near Hacienda Heights, forcing the closure of the road for an undetermined amount of time, authorities said.

The solo-vehicle crash near the roadway’s center divider was reported at 1:34 a.m. on the westbound transition road, said California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson. The driver was possibly injured but few details were immediately available, he said.

The transition road was expected to be closed for at least several hours while workers with the California Department of Transportation repair a guardrail that was damaged in the collision, Nicholson said.

It was unclear what caused the crash, he said.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the area, and traffic was backed up for several miles.

