Video shows Pacific Coast Highway in Big Sur buried by massive landslide

A new video released by the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the massive scale of a devastating landslide that buried a portion of Pacific Coast Highway recently.

“No words needed but here’s a few,” began a tweet from Caltrans District 5 on Monday, just two days after the slide. “Millions tons of rock/dirt, about 1/3 mile of roadway covered 35-40 feet deep.”

“Mother Nature hard at work,” Caltrans added.

The slide is just the latest challenge for Caltrans crews along the Central Coast, where the wettest winter in decades has led to a bridge failure and partial collapse of a section of heavily traveled Highway 17.

“Unprecedented would be a good word to use,” Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said of all the damage. “Things are better now, but we were basically working seven days a week from early January through early April. Your cellphone was sounding off day and night seven days a week.”

The latest slide occurred Saturday night in an area called Mud Creek in southern Big Sur. It capped a series of four smaller slides that already had closed that area, Shivers said.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office flew its airplane, Idaho 90, over the area and captured the damage. There was no estimate on how much time and effort it would take to clean up the debris, Shivers said.

Crews working to clear the previous slides from the highway had to abandon their work last week after engineers noticed that the hillside looming over them continued to move, Shivers said.

“We were fearful because there was potential for additional slides. We didn’t think it would be the magnitude of this,” he said.

This winter’s storms have caused at least $1.3 billion in damage to state and local roads and highways, according to an estimate in mid-April, Shivers said. That total is likely to climb after this weekend’s collapse, he said.

One contractor was killed during work on Highway 17 in February.

