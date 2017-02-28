Jewish community center and day school in Irvine among new round of nationwide bomb threats

A community center and day school in Irvine were among several Jewish facilities across the U.S. that were evacuated Monday during a rash of bomb threats.

About 1,000 people were evacuated from the Merage Jewish Community Center and Tarbut V'Torah school about 4:40 p.m. when a bomb threat was called into the center, according to the Irvine Police Department. No one was injured during the incident.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb-sniffing dogs searched the campus and center, at 1 Federation Way, and “nothing suspicious was located,” police said in a statement.

Police said it was unclear whether the threat was tied to similar threats made across the country Monday.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, at least 20 bomb threats were made to Jewish institutions in at least 12 states Monday.

“This is the fifth wave of threats that has been called into JCCs in recent weeks,” the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement.

About 90 threats have been made to Jewish facilities, including a Bay Area community center and the ADL’s San Francisco office since the start of the year.

“While this latest round of bomb threats to Jewish Community Centers and day schools across the country again appears to not be credible, we are nonetheless urging all Jewish institutions to review their procedures,” ADL Chief Executive Jonathan A. Greenblatt said in a statement.

Greenblatt said the ADL was working with local and federal law enforcement officials to investigate the threats.

“Unfortunately, bomb threats are not the only manifestation of anti-Semitism in recent weeks, as we have seen Jewish cemetery desecrations strike St. Louis and Philadelphia,” he said.

Greenblatt has called on President Trump to adopt a plan to address the threats.

In January, the FBI announced it was investigating possible civil rights violations in connection with the threats across the U.S.

“The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence, and will ensure this matter is investigated in a fair, thorough and impartial manner,” the FBI said in a statement to The Times.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA