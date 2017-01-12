City of Industry shoe company recalls boots after Reddit user finds swastika design on soles

A City of Industry shoe distributor has issued an apology and recalled a combat boot after a customer discovered the sole left a swastika imprint.

In an letter addressed to the public, Conal International Trading Inc. apologized to anyone who was offended by the Polar Fox boot’s imprint.

“This was in no way intentional, it was an obvious mistake made by our manufacturers in China,” the company wrote. “We never intended to have any swastikas design on our shoes.”

The apology came after a Reddit user shared photographs of the work boot this week showing the sole and the swastika imprint it had left behind.

“There was an angle I didn’t get to see when ordering my new work boots,” the Reddit user said.

The boot, according to the company, was recalled immediately.

“We will not be selling any of our boots with the misprint to anyone,” the company said. “We would never create a design to promote hate. We don’t promote hate at our company.”

Although images of the shoe disappeared from Amazon, where it was sold, that didn’t stop users from leaving a flurry of comments poking a dig at the design. By Thursday afternoon, the listing was removed entirely from Amazon.

Founded in 2002, the company distributes shoes throughout the U.S. and the Americas at “affordable” and “competitive prices,” according to its website.

“We insist to use good materials and keep eyes on inspection process to our production lines in manufacturing,” the company’s website said.

