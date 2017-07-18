Tanker truck crash shuts down northbound 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights

A tanker truck and a car collided on the 5 Freeway late Tuesday, shutting down all northbound lanes near the 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights, officials said.

The crash was reported just after 9:30 p.m. The tanker was traveling south and jumped the center divider, colliding with the car, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log.

Aerial video showed the tanker truck blocking all northbound lanes.

Two southbound lanes were also closed.

Paramedics evaluated one person at the scene.

Los Angeles fire officials warned motorists to expect traffic delays and to consider alternate routes.

