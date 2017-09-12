83-year-old man pushes suspected burglar off his roof, capping hours-long standoff in La Puente

An 83-year-old man pushed a suspected burglar off his roof in La Puente on Tuesday, capping an hours-long standoff with deputies, authorities said.

Crisis negotiators had been called to the neighborhood, where the man was jumping from rooftop to rooftop, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials said.

The suspect was on one roof for about five hours before the elderly resident “got tired” of his antics, climbed onto the roof and pushed the man off, according to Sgt. Joseph Morales.

“The grandpa did what we couldn't,” Capt. Tim Murakami tweeted after the incident.

ABC7 reported that the suspect was admitted to a hospital for a mental evaluation. It’s unclear if he was injured.

