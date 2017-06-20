Californians urged to reduce power consumption as heat wave triggers the first statewide 'flex alert' of 2017

With excessive heat forecast throughout the state Tuesday, operators of California’s electrical grid issued their first flex alert of the year and urged energy consumers to scale back power consumption over the next two days or risk outages.

Customers should turn off unnecessary lights and major appliances between 2 and 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, when energy usage is expected to peak at 47,000 megawatts, the California Independent System Operator said.

The agency serves about 80% of the state’s electricity consumers.

A multi-state heat wave has brought stifling temperatures to such Southern California communities as Lancaster, Palmdale and Big Bear, where temperatures reached 110, 108 and 89 degrees respectively on Monday.

The heat is expected to peak in the high desert areas on Tuesday, although temperatures are likely to fall a degree or two short of all-time records, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kurt Kaplan.

High temperatures in the San Bernardino Mountains helped to dry out brush and fuel a fast-moving wildfire that spread across an estimated 850 acres northeast of Big Bear Lake on Monday afternoon. Two firefighters suffered heat-related injuries, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman said. The fire was 0% contained Tuesday morning as firefighters traversed the rugged terrain.

The scorching weather is part of a system commonly referred to as the “Four Corners High,” a high-pressure system that settles over the desert Southwest near the Four Corners and spreads smothering heat from Northern California to Nevada and as far east as central Texas. The Four Corners is the area where Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and Colorado meet.

A list of cooling centers in Los Angeles County is available on this website.

In the Central Valley, Fresno Humane Animal Services reported that on Sunday they found a truck packed with nearly 1,000 animals including guinea pigs, ducklings, pigeons and parakeets baking in 107-degree heat. More than two dozen of the creatures have died, the Associated Press reported.

In Arizona, American Airlines was forced to cancel 20 flights on smaller jetliners because they aren’t certified to operate at extremely hot temperatures.

A statement issued Tuesday morning by American Airlines said that the maximum operating temperature for each type of aircraft is based on manufacturer data. For example, Airbus lists a maximum operating temperature of 127 degrees, Boeing 126 degrees and Bombardier CRJ regional aircraft 118 degrees.

