4 hospitalized after wild carjacking chase in Anaheim

Four people, including two children, have been hospitalized after a string of collisions Thursday during a police pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Orange County.
Officials say the suspect was among those taken to a hospital after the chase, which began in Fullerton and ended in Anaheim. All the injuries are described as minor.
Fullerton Police Sgt. Jon Radus says the suspect hit at least four vehicles as he tried to evade officers after stealing a 2015 Honda Accord.
One of the cars he struck was carrying a woman and four children.
The suspect could face charges that include carjacking and hit and run. He has not been identified.