Flaming car slams into house in East L.A.

A burning car slammed into a home in East L.A. Friday afternoon after rolling down a freeway exit ramp, authorities said.

The black Lexus was traveling on the eastbound 60 Freeway at about 2:30 p.m. when it smashed into a home in the 300 block of Bonnie Beach Place, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

It was not immediately clear how the driver lost control of the vehicle or why it was on fire.

No one was home at the time, and no serious injuries were reported, said Joey Napoli, a fire department spokesman.

The home only sustained smoke damage, according to Napoli, who said the crash did cause spot fires along the exit ramp, which were extinguished within 15 minutes.

The driver fled the scene, but was located a short time later by California Highway Patrol officers later, Napoli said. The driver refused treatment and was released, he said.

Calls to a CHP spokesman seeking further comment were not immediately returned.

