Two killed in car-to-car shooting in West Adams

Two people were killed in a car-to-car shooting Monday night in the West Adams area of Los Angeles, police said.
The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. on Farmdale Avenue and West 30th Street. A man opened fire from a silver car, striking someone in another car, said Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez.
The suspect fled and crashed into a bicyclist nearby. The second car with the wounded person also crashed, striking a pedestrian in the area, Lopez said. It’s unclear which two victims were killed. The third is in critical condition.
The suspect remains at large. Police did not have details on what led up to the shooting.