President of Buena Park School District arrested on suspicion of trafficking in child pornography

The president of the Buena Park School District Board has been arrested on suspicion of trafficking in child pornography, Fontana police said Thursday.

Dennis Brian Chambers, 50, was allegedly found with thousands of pornographic videos and images of children on an electronic storage device after police tracked an IP address to his Buena Park home.

Chambers’ arrest followed a six-month collaboration between Fontana police and the Flathead County, Mont., Sheriff's Department. The investigation centered on a group that was distributing child pornography online, police said in a statement.

Greg Magnuson, superintendent of the Buena Park School District, said in a statement Thursday that administrators were shocked and disturbed by Chambers’ arrest.

Chambers will no longer be allowed to attend school functions or enter any of the district's campuses, Magnuson said.

Chambers is being held at Santa Ana Central Jail on $250,000 bail, according to jail records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

