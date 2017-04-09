2 women dead after vehicle strikes pedestrians at Chino church parking lot

An SUV plowed into a group of pedestrians Sunday at a church parking lot in Chino, leaving two women dead and several people injured, police said.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. at a parking lot in the 5500 block of Schaefer Avenue, said Tamrin Olden, a spokeswoman for the Chino Police Department. The address provided by police is the East Sarang Community Church, a Christian congregation.

The SUV, a charcoal gray Acura MDX, drove onto a curb and smashed into a group of people who were part of a reception outside the church, Olden said.

The two women were pronounced dead at the scene, and police did not release their identities pending notification of family members.

Four other people were injured and were taken to the hospital, but their wounds are not life-threatening, police said. All four are adults, Olden said.

The driver and his passenger also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not provided information about what led to the crash. Police confirmed that it is not connected to terrorism.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno

UPDATES:

9:30 p.m.: This article was updated with additional details about the number of people injured and the type of car involved in the crash.

This article was originally published at 9:15 p.m.