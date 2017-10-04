Four charged in slaying of 1-year-old Autumn Johnson, who was shot in her crib in Compton

After more than a year and a half, authorities have charged four men in connection with the 2016 killing of a 1-year-old girl who was shot in her crib in Compton, officials said Wednesday.

The four suspects in the Feb. 9 killing of Autumn Johnson in the 300 block of North Holly Avenue have all been taken into custody or were already incarcerated, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Davion Douglas, 27, Denzel Hall, 25, and Ronzay Richards, 24, have each been charged with murder and attempted murder, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Department.

Ray Patterson, 24, who was originally arrested on suspicion of murder last year but then released, has been charged with being an accessory to murder, officials said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7 p.m. as the child’s mother, Blanche Wandick, was preparing her daughter a bottle. Autumn was standing in her crib when she was shot in the head.

“My innocent baby got shot for nothing. … That's all. That's all I can say. That's it. I miss my baby, I love my baby, but she is gone,” the 21-year-old told The Times shortly after the shooting.

Behind her, blood dotted the driveway leading to the yellow garage where Wandick lived with Autumn's father.

Sheriff’s officials said at the time that a gunman got out of a blue Chevrolet Impala, walked toward the home and fired at the garage. The gunman then got back into the car, which was seen heading south on North Holly Avenue.

After the killing, officials announced a $75,000 reward for information leading to the suspect or suspects.

UPDATES:

1:50 p.m.: This article was updated with background about the killing.

This article was originally published at 1:45 p.m.