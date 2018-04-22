Compton shooting leaves woman dead, child in critical condition

An argument turned deadly in Compton early Saturday after a man shot and killed his girlfriend and wounded the couple's young daughter, investigators said.
Juan Rodriguez, 29, of Compton, was arrested on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon after gunfire broke out in the 12400 block of S. Grandee Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Rodriguez and his girlfriend, who was not identified, were involved in a verbal altercation when he opened fire, authorities said. The woman was shot in the upper torso and died a short time later.
The couple's daughter was shot accidentally, and remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Sheriff's Department. Some media reports said the girl is 8.
The suspect and the victim lived together and had been dating for roughly nine years, authorities said. Rodriguez is being held without bail.
Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.