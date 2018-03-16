Compton mismanaged, overspent taxpayer funds, state audit finds

Among the reforms was a move two years ago to ensure the salaries of council members and the mayor do not exceed $600 a month, as mandated by the city charter. For years, they had boosted their salaries by paying themselves for sitting on boards and commissions — a long-standing practice the district attorney's office said was illegal. That action brought total salaries of the four council members and the mayor from an annual average of $207,000 to about $26,500, according to the audit.