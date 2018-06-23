Concert by Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles canceled after bomb threat

An afternoon concert by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles was abruptly canceled Saturday and hundreds of people were forced to evacuate after a bomb threat at the historic Alex Theatre in Glendale, officials said.
The 2 p.m. event had just gotten underway with a special guest appearance by actor Leslie Jordan, of the popular TV show “Will & Grace,” when an announcement was made about the threat, said Jonathan Weedman, executive director of the Gay Men’s Chorus.
Glendale police then evacuated the theater, packed with about 600 people, he said. Brand Boulevard, between Wilson and California avenues, was shut down out of caution.
“The good news is that everybody is safe,” Weedman said. “And the Glendale Police Department is sweeping the theater.”
He said he was confident that the chorus, which was performing its annual summer concert, would be able to continue with its 8 p.m. concert Saturday and another 2 p.m. performance on Sunday.
Weedman said this is the first time in the history of the Gay Men’s Chorus that a concert had to be halted because of a bomb threat. He said the same was true for the Alex Theatre, a noted Art Deco building that opened in 1925 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
He referenced the politically charged atmosphere sweeping across the country.
“This is a difficult time for the LGBTQ community, and we will not be deterred,” he said. “The show must go on, and our message [of inclusiveness] will continue.”