L.A. district attorney reviewing complaint over councilman's two marriages

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is reviewing a complaint filed over City Councilman Curren Price’s two marriages, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Greg Risling, a spokesman for Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey, said investigators are reviewing the filing. He would not say who lodged the complaint or when it was filed.

Price married Lynn Suzette Green in 1981 in Virginia. L.A. County Superior Court records show that Price’s 2011 divorce filing was never finalized.

The councilman says he is currently married to Del Richardson.

A campaign spokesman for Price said earlier this month that the councilman was operating on the belief that his divorce was final and is now seeking to get the issue resolved.

An email to Price’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned Tuesday. His chief of staff, Earnest Curtis, also didn’t return an email.

Bigamy is illegal but is rarely prosecuted, legal experts say. It can be prosecuted as a misdemeanor or a felony.

As of Tuesday, Price hadn’t filed any new court documents in L.A. County Superior Court. It’s unclear whether he is seeking a divorce from Green in another court.

News of Price’s two marriages broke days before the councilman was up for reelection in his Council District 9, which includes parts of South L.A. and downtown.

Price won the March 7 election and avoided a runoff, receiving 63% of the vote.

