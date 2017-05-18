Man tries to set diners on fire at Denny's in Bay Area

A man tried to light several diners, including a small child, on fire at a Denny's restaurant in Northern California, police said.

Hayward police Sgt. Ruben Pola said the 43-year-old man had been eating breakfast Thursday when he took out a small container of flammable liquid and sprayed it on several people near the restaurant's entrance.

Pola said the man prayed a line of the fluid from the customers to the door and tried to set that aflame, but employees and patrons grabbed him before he could ignite it.

He broke free but police caught him soon after.

Police have found no connection between the man and the Denny's or any of the people there.

Pola said the man, whose name has not been released, is on a psychiatric hold, but police will seek attempted murder and attempted arson charges.