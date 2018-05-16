Beverly Hills developer faces federal bribery charge in L.A. County lease deal

A Beverly Hills real estate developer was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge alleging he paid bribes to a Los Angeles County employee who handled leases and other real estate matters, federal law enforcement officials said.

Arman Gabaee, 57, gave the employee bribes of approximately $1,000 per month over a six-year period in exchange for leases, nonpublic information and other benefits, according to the criminal complaint, filed last week.

Prosecutors also say Gabaee, known professionally as Arman Gabay, submitted offers to purchase the county employee a residence in Santa Rosa for nearly $1.1 million. Those offers were aimed at persuading the employee to sign off on a lease for the county’s Department of Public Social Services at a mall Gabaee was redeveloping in Hawthorne, the complaint said.

Gabaee viewed the Northern California property as “leverage to get the employee’s assistance obtaining the $45-million county lease,” prosecutors said.

Gabaee is co-founder and managing partner of the Charles Co., a real estate firm based in Hollywood. FBI agents secretly recorded the developer’s conversations with the county employee, who is not named in the complaint and is instead identified as “Cooperating Witness 1.”

If convicted, Gabaee faces up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Thomas O'Brien, Gabaee’s attorney, said he had not received any evidence from the government that would allow him to “analyze the truth of these allegations in the complaint.”

“So at this point, I have no further comment,” he said.

Investigators say Gabaee began giving the employee cash payments in approximately 2010 or 2011, and continued through April 2017. The employee, who negotiated leases for county agencies, began cooperating with the FBI in December 2016 and agreed to record conversations with Gabaee and others.

Prosecutors contend that after the bribe payments began, the employee began running “interference” between Gabaee and county departments that leased space from him, helping out with such issues as building repairs. FBI agents recorded Gabaee as he discussed his effort to purchase a home in Northern California for the county employee, the complaint states.

Gabaee made several efforts and eventually identified a house on eight acres in Santa Rosa wine country listed at $1,095,000, prosecutors said, and made two offers — including one for $1,065,000.

Federal agents intercepted a call in April 2017 in which the county employee told Gabay that “Hawthorne can move forward,” according to the complaint.

“I’m gonna move forward with the 10-year” — a reference to the duration of the lease, the document states.

According to federal prosecutors, Gabaee was grateful to hear the news, telling the county employee: “I can’t thank you enough.”

The lease drawn by the employee called for the county to pay a base monthly rent of $324,120, with the potential for yearly increases.

FBI agents say they approached Gabaee in 2017 and told him they were aware of the alleged bribe. Gabaee withdrew his offer on the Santa Rosa property “within hours,” the complaint says.

