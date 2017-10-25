Newsletters
Essential California: The devastation from Northern California's firestorms comes into grim focus
L.A. Now California: This just in
LOCAL L.A. Now

Firefighters battle two fires near Dodger Stadium during World Series game

Alene Tchekmedyian
Contact Reporter

Two small fires broke out Wednesday night near Dodger Stadium during Game 2 of the World Series, officials said.

A brush fire burned about a quarter-acre of grass in Elysian Park west of the LAPD Academy running track, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities did not order any evacuations and said no structures were threatened.

“Dodger Stadium, the World Series Game and those attending are NOT endangered,” the agency said in an emergency alert.

Soon after, a second blaze burned through the upper floor of a three-story apartment building in Echo Park.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
82°