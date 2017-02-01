Flames engulf abandoned building near Downey hospital

Firefighters in Downey were battling a second-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon that was ripping through an abandoned building.

The blaze was reported about 3 p.m. near Dahlia Avenue and Consuelo Street in a structure near the south side of the county-run Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center.

Firefighters from nearby areas, including Vernon, Compton, Santa Fe Springs and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, were also called to help control the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

