Wrong-way driver causes crash that kills 3 on 101 Freeway in Ventura

A two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver left three dead on the eastbound 101 Freeway in Ventura late Wednesday, the CHP said.

The accident occurred around midnight just before the Telephone Road offramp, an official with the California Highway Patrol said. Two of the dead were in one car and one in the other. No details on the identities of the victims were available early Thursday.

It was also unclear what types of vehicles were involved.

Two lanes of the freeway were closed indefinitely while officials investigate.

