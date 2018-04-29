3 people, including 2 children, killed in fiery South L.A. crash

An infant, a child and an adult were killed and three others critically injured Saturday in a fiery two-car crash in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles, authorities said.
The crash was reported at 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West 76th St., Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.
"Both vehicles were fully involved in fire" when rescue crews arrived, Stewart said.
The three victims were pronounced dead at the scene; two adults and a child were taken to hospitals in critical condition, Stewart said.
A suspect was in custody, said Officer Daniel Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department's South Traffic Division.
An on-scene traffic investigation was underway. No further information was available.