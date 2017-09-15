Multi-car crash kills 1, shuts down southbound 5 Freeway in Sun Valley

A multi-car crash in Sun Valley early Friday killed one person, damaged a sheriff’s patrol vehicle, set two other cars on fire and shut down the southbound 5 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.

Just after 3 a.m., drivers reported a multi-car crash in the southbound lanes of the freeway just north of the 170 Freeway, the CHP said.

CHP logs indicated that a stalled Honda CR-V that was in the carpool lane was struck by another vehicle.

The collision sparked a chain-reaction crash that involved a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle and flipped over another car, according to the CHP logs. Two vehicles were reportedly on fire and one person was killed. No other injuries were reported.

Witnesses reported that between four and a dozen vehicles were involved in the crash.

The CHP closed the southbound 5 in the area until further notice and is diverting traffic off the roadway onto Osborne Street. A Sigalert was issued about 3:30 a.m. and some drivers were forced to turn around on the freeway and exit off the Osborne Street onramp, th CHP said.

The incident was one of several that snarled pre-dawn traffic on Southern California’s freeways Friday. At about 2 a.m., the CHP said, a truck dropped a barrel of honey into the middle lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in Castaic Canyons, temporarily closing the Lake Hughes onramp onto the northbound lanes.

In North Hollywood, four lanes of westbound U.S. 101 remained closed at 6 a.m. after a big rig overturned attempting to avoid a stalled car at Tujunga Avenue, the CHP said.

