Driver squealed 'Oh my God, oh my God' after fatally hitting man, then drove away, police say

Police have released surveillance video that shows a motorist striking and killing a man crossing a South Los Angeles street last month, then driving away, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department hopes that by releasing the video the public can help identify the motorist who was driving a newer model blue, four-door Volkswagen Jetta with paper plates.

The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. on April 28 when Mario Enrique Cortez-Cua was crossing east on Normandie Avenue just south of 67th Street, police said. Surveillance video shows the Volkswagen zooming through the intersection as debris flies through the air and sparks burst from the vehicle’s undercarriage.

After ramming into Cortez-Cua, police said, the driver stopped and exited her vehicle.

She walked over to the victim and said “Oh my God, oh my God,” authorities said. Cortez-Cua died at the scene.

“The driver walked back to her vehicle and fled the location at a high rate of speed failing to render aide to the victim,” the Police Department said in a statement.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available through the city’s Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Anyone with details about this collision is urged to call Det. Michael Flannery at (323) 421-2500, (877) 527-3247, or anonymously at (800) 222-8477.

