San Francisco police fatally shoot robbery suspect in trunk of car

An investigation of the fatal shooting by San Francisco police of a robbery suspect inside the trunk of a car was continuing Wednesday, officials said.
The suspect was in the trunk of a vehicle that police had pulled over as part of a robbery investigation in the Mission District about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. The officers had been flagged down moments earlier by two robbery victims about a block away, authorities said.
The driver of the car followed officers' commands and exited the vehicle, but "the officers noticed that the vehicle's trunk was ajar and saw a second suspect in the trunk. While attempting to detain the second suspect, an officer involved shooting occurred," police said in a statement.
In video from the scene posted by KRON4, officers can be heard yelling in both English and Spanish for the person in the trunk to show their hands and then specifically, their left hand.
After about 30 seconds of repeated commands, the sound of rapid gunfire erupts. Photographs from the scene show the suspect's vehicle's rear window shot out and its roof and trunk riddled with bullet holes.
The person died at the scene and has not been identified. A handgun was found in the trunk.
The officers involved have not been identified and a department spokeswoman on Wednesday declined to say if they were on leave. At least one person in the car was arrested, but the spokeswoman declined to identify the suspect or list the booking offense. A third person inside the vehicle was detained.
