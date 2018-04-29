Police seek public's help in locating gunman who fatally shot teenage girl at South Los Angeles hamburger stand

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the gunman who fatally shot a 15-year-old girl as she waited with her mother outside a hamburger stand in South Los Angeles.
The girl was identified Sunday as Hannah Bell, said Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.
The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Friday at a Best Burger hamburger stand near 77th Street and Western Avenue, Lopez said.
Bell was taken to a hospital and police told reporters that she later died, he said.
A male suspect wearing a black hoodie was last seen leaving the location on foot, southbound on Western, Lopez said.
Police said they did not have a motive for the killing.
A vigil for the little girl was scheduled by Project Islamic Hopeactivist Najee Ali for 5 p.m. Sunday at the shooting scene. Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the LAPD's 77th Street station at (323) 786-5077.