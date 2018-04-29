Advertisement

Police seek public's help in locating gunman who fatally shot teenage girl at South Los Angeles hamburger stand

By City News Service
Apr 29, 2018 | 2:40 PM
Police are looking for the gunman who fatally shot Hannah Bell. (KTLA)

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the gunman who fatally shot a 15-year-old girl as she waited with her mother outside a hamburger stand in South Los Angeles.

The girl was identified Sunday as Hannah Bell, said Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Friday at a Best Burger hamburger stand near 77th Street and Western Avenue, Lopez said.

Bell was taken to a hospital and police told reporters that she later died, he said.

A male suspect wearing a black hoodie was last seen leaving the location on foot, southbound on Western, Lopez said.

Police said they did not have a motive for the killing.

A vigil for the little girl was scheduled by Project Islamic Hopeactivist Najee Ali for 5 p.m. Sunday at the shooting scene. Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the LAPD's 77th Street station at (323) 786-5077.

