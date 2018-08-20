Firefighters union releases statement in death of Los Angeles County fire captain

A Los Angeles County firefighter’s union released a statement on Sunday about the death of a fire captain who had gone missing days earlier.
Although Santa Barbara County Coroner’s officials have not confirmed the death of 43-year-old Capt. Wayne Stuart Habell, the Local 1014 chapter of the International Assn. of Firefighters made its statement after authorities found a man’s body in a canyon off Hot Springs Canyon Trail in Montecito on Saturday.
“We cannot afford to remain silent any longer — don’t let depression live in the shadows. Each day our members battle post traumatic stress injuries and cumulative stress injuries,” union president Dave Gillotte wrote. “We need to bring these issues into the light to ensure people get the help they need.”
Authorities said Habell had left his home in Newhall to go to the gym on Aug. 13 and never returned.
Four days later, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the Hot Springs Canyon Trail and discovered an SUV that was registered to Habell, who had been listed as an “at-risk missing person.”
A man who exited the car was last seen walking alone up the trailhead, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies searched the area by ground and air on Friday and early Saturday. That evening, they discovered a man’s body in the canyon.
Santa Barbara Coroner’s officials said Monday they have not determined how the man died.