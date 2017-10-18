Death toll rises to 42 as containment increases in Northern California fires

Crews on Wednesday continued to increase containment of a cluster of deadly wildfires that have ravaged Northern California, while authorities announced the discovery of another fire victim — a development that brought the fatality count to 42.

Authorities confirmed a 23rd death in Sonoma County — 22 from the Tubbs fire and one from the Nuns fire, officials said. There were eight deaths in Mendocino County, seven in Napa County and four in Yuba County, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The combination of light winds, increased moisture and lower temperatures has aided firefighting efforts across the region, Cal Fire spokesman Daniel Berlant said.

“We’re hoping ... to see even some rainfall by tomorrow,” Berlant said Wednesday morning.

Firefighters took advantage of the favorable conditions to conduct firing operations Tuesday night. They burned vegetation in the path of the 52,894-acre Nuns fire in Sonoma and Napa counties, Berlant said.

The 54,423-acre Nuns fire has claimed two lives — one in Sonoma County and one in Napa County. The latter victim was a Cal Fire contractor driving a water tanker who was killed in a rollover accident.

The fire was 80% contained Wednesday morning. The Oakmont fire, a smaller offshoot that ignited Saturday and worried fire officials earlier in the week, merged to become part of the Nuns fire.

The deadliest of the blazes, the Tubbs fire, was mostly under control by Wednesday. After scorching 36,432 acres and leveling much of the city of Santa Rosa, it was 91% contained.

“There’s a lot of cautious optimism in terms of final containment, but we’re still not there,” Sonoma County spokesman Barry Dugan said. “We also understand that these fires can be volatile and weather can change.”

Most Sonoma County evacuation orders have been lifted for areas that weren’t burned, but residents in burn areas are still barred from returning home, as are evacuees from Geyserville and parts of the Sonoma Valley, Dugan said.

The 51,064-acre Atlas fire in Napa County, responsible for six deaths, was 83% contained Wednesday. All mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted in Napa County, though some roads are still closed, Napa County officials said Wednesday morning.

“As some residents are allowed to return to their homes, please drive carefully as emergency personnel are still working throughout the fire area,” authorities warned in a Cal Fire incident report.

In Mendocino County, the Redwood fire has burned 35,800 acres and was 70% contained as of Tuesday night. Residents are returning to their homes there as well, after the Redwood and Sulphur fires combined to destroy 680 structures.

“The Redwood Fire efforts are progressing toward full containment,” according to a Cal Fire incident report Tuesday. “Firefighters will extinguish hot spots around structures and actively mop up as residents repopulate the effected fire areas.”

