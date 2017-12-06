At least 110,000 kept away from their homes by Creek fire; Rye fire evacuations lifted

More than 100,000 residents in the San Fernando Valley remained under evacuation Wednesday as a brush fire that started in the foothills above Sylmar continued to grow.

The Creek fire started Tuesday about 6:30 a.m. and quickly raced out of control as powerful Santa Ana winds pushed it toward houses below.

The fire has destroyed at least 30 homes and scorched 11,377 acres, authorities said.

The blaze was 0% contained and residents had been evacuated from an area covering more than 20 square miles. The fire jumped the 210 Freeway and burned in Shadow Hills to the south, where residents scrambled to evacuate hundreds of horses, alpacas and other animals. About 20 of the 30 homes have that burned were in Little Tujunga, Kagel and Lopez canyons, officials said.

Several exits along the 210 Freeway leading into Sylmar, Pacoima, Shadow Hills and Sunland are closed, the California Highway Patrol said.

About 2,500 homes are still under threat and about 900 firefighters are battling the blaze, said Los Angeles County fire inspector Gustavo Medina.

Farther north, in Santa Clarita, firefighters were making significant gains against the Rye fire that had burned toward Magic Mountain on Tuesday afternoon. The fire briefly shut down access to the 5 Freeway from Highway 126 and triggered mandatory evacuations.

The fire had burned 7,000 acres and was 5% contained Wednesday morning, Medina said. All evacuations and road closures have been lifted.

After five years of drought, California was inundated with one of its wettest winters on record last year, followed by the hottest summer on record. That created a bountiful crop of light grass and vegetation that then shriveled and is now primed to burn.

The Santa Ana winds that have driven the flames are expected to subside by Friday, the National Weather Service said.

CAPTION Three major fires erupted in Southern California. President Trump is expected to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Russia's Olympic team was banned from the upcoming 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Rep. John Conyers Jr. resigned amid accusations of sexual harassment by female employees. Three major fires erupted in Southern California. President Trump is expected to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Russia's Olympic team was banned from the upcoming 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Rep. John Conyers Jr. resigned amid accusations of sexual harassment by female employees. CAPTION Three major fires erupted in Southern California. President Trump is expected to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Russia's Olympic team was banned from the upcoming 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Rep. John Conyers Jr. resigned amid accusations of sexual harassment by female employees. Three major fires erupted in Southern California. President Trump is expected to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Russia's Olympic team was banned from the upcoming 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Rep. John Conyers Jr. resigned amid accusations of sexual harassment by female employees. CAPTION The fire ignited shortly before 5 a.m., authorities said. The fire ignited shortly before 5 a.m., authorities said. CAPTION The 11,000-acre Creek fire has prompted evacuations in parts of Sylmar and Lake View Terrace. (Video by Irfan Khan and Genaro Molina) The 11,000-acre Creek fire has prompted evacuations in parts of Sylmar and Lake View Terrace. (Video by Irfan Khan and Genaro Molina) CAPTION Strong winds were pushing the blaze in a southwest direction toward the cities of Santa Paula and Ventura, leading to new evacuations of homes north of Foothill Road in Ventura and reports of power outages. Strong winds were pushing the blaze in a southwest direction toward the cities of Santa Paula and Ventura, leading to new evacuations of homes north of Foothill Road in Ventura and reports of power outages. CAPTION President Trump reduced the size of two national monuments in southern Utah. A Supreme Court ruling gave President Trump a significant victory Monday. A California assemblyman is accused of forcing a lobbyist into bathroom and masturbating. LaVar Ball says he is withdrawing his son Liangelo from UCLA. President Trump reduced the size of two national monuments in southern Utah. A Supreme Court ruling gave President Trump a significant victory Monday. A California assemblyman is accused of forcing a lobbyist into bathroom and masturbating. LaVar Ball says he is withdrawing his son Liangelo from UCLA.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.