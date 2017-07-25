'A tragic accident': Boy who just turned 2 killed as relative's SUV backs out of Fontana driveway

A 2-year-old boy who just celebrated his birthday Monday was killed Tuesday morning after he was fatally struck by an SUV driven by a relative who was backing out of a driveway, Fontana police said.

“It’s one of the worst calls you can go to,” said Fontana police Officer Jay Sayegh. “It was nothing suspicious, just a tragic accident.”

The incident happened about 10:20 a.m. in the 16500 block of El Revino Drive, when a relative – who neighbors identified as the boy’s grandmother to KTLA – went outside to re-park a 2003 Ford Expedition to make room for more family members who were on the way, Sayegh said.

But no one noticed the boy had snuck out and was behind the vehicle when the driver moved the car, Sayegh said.

When the boy was hit, witnesses and family immediately called 911. A neighbor who is also a nurse began CPR on the boy until paramedics arrived, KTLA reported. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers did not cite the driver or make any arrests.

“Most of us are parents ourselves. You can’t help but imagine if that was us,” Sayegh said. “It’s extremely difficult but we have to try and handle it as professionally as possible and give the family whatever closure we can. Nothing we can say or do will make anyone feel any better.”

