Fresno State professor placed on leave after 'Trump must hang' tweet

A history professor at Fresno State University has been placed on paid leave after writing on Twitter that President Trump “must hang” to save American democracy.

Fresno State President Joseph Castro announced Monday that Lars Maischak has agreed to go on paid leave for the rest of spring semester. The professor posted the tweet in late February.

Maischak, who teaches five American history classes to more than 200 students, will spend the rest of the semester conducting research off campus, Castro said in a statement.

Substitute teachers have been assigned to Maischak’s classes for the remainder of the semester as the university continues to review the incident.

Maischak declined to comment Wednesday, but apologized for his tweet in previous statements to The Times and said that “it was never my intent to harm anyone, nor to encourage others to harm anyone.”

An investigation is still being conducted by the U.S. Secret Service.

In the tweet, Maischak wrote, "To save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better,” the Fresno Bee reported.

Maischak said he wrote the tweet to his 28 followers under the assumption that it would be read by a close group of people he knew who would “place them in their context.”

But the tweet made national headlines after right-wing website Breitbart News reported about it in early April.

To win a conviction in cases of threats against the president, prosecutors must prove that a statement was intended and could be perceived as a threat. Punishment can include up to five years in prison, according to federal law.

Maischak, who has been lecturing at Fresno State since 2006, said in previous statements to The Times that it felt cathartic at the time to write the tweets but he regrets treating Twitter like a journal.

He has since deleted his Twitter account so that no one could read his posts and “take them as encouragement to act violently or unlawfully.”

In the aftermath of the Breitbart article, Maischak said he has received a flood of threats and hate mail.

melissa.etehad@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter @melissaetehad