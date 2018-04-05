Two dead after car slams into building, catches fire near Gardena-Hawthorne border

Two people were killed late Wednesday when a car slammed into a building and caught fire near the Gardena-Hawthorne border, authorities said.
The collision closed northbound lanes of Crenshaw Boulevard from 135th Street to El Segundo Boulevard, according to the Gardena Police Department.
Shortly before 9 p.m., police warned drivers to avoid the area. It's unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone else was involved or injured.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
